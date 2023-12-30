GMB host Susanna Reid opens up about major health scare

GMB host Susanna Reid finally opens up about major health scare

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid spilled beans on her lifestyle following a major health scare that got her admitted in the hospital.

Speaking exclusively to Woman & Home, Susanna revealed that the host used to consume huge amounts of coffee to get ahead with her 3:45AM alarm calls for the show morning show.

The 53-year-old television personality lost her voice to her condition and was forced to go off-air in September this year.

She offered an inside scoop on her work routine, sharing: “The doctor was quite surprised that I don’t drink more water and that I drink quite a lot of coffee, so I have tried to cut down a bit.

"One morning we worked out that I had eight coffees. But I don’t drink the whole cup – I have a few sips. But I now try to intersperse it with ginger tea.”

Reid continued to share her experience, adding: “Losing my voice earlier this year was a bit of a scare. Everyone gets a bit croaky from time to time, but I could not get any noise out of my vocal cords and that’s never happened before.”

“I went very quickly to see a specialist, who stuck a camera down my throat, for which I needed a nurse to hold my hand because I found it quite intrusive.”

The GMB host admitted that she quit drinking and is determined to stay in shape post her medical condition.

Reid talked about cutting back on alcohol as well as maintaining healthy lifestyle.

She highlighted the importance of keeping a balance between work and health despite all the pressure.