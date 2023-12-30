Sharon Osbourne 'regrets' after multiple cosmetic surgeries

The 71-year-old reality star has sworn off going under the knife again

Sharon Osbourne has acknowledged that she feels there's nothing more to 'stretch, pull, or cut' following several cosmetic surgeries.

The 71-year-old reality star has sworn off going under the knife again, particularly after a previous facelift went awry, leaving her 'frightened.'

Speaking to Best magazine, Sharon said: 'I had a facelift three-and-a-half years ago and it was the worst because the guy messed up.

'I was left with one eye higher than the other. It took a year to put it all right. I frightened myself with what happened.'

She confessed: 'I won’t do anymore – there’s nothing left to stretch, pull, cut. It’s taken years for me to say it but this is me. It’s time to leave well alone.'

In addition, Sharon confessed to going too far after shedding a staggering 42 pounds with the help of the weight-loss drug Ozempic. She is now encountering difficulties in regaining the lost weight.

She said: 'I currently weigh just over 7st and I need to put on 10lbs but I don’t seem to be able to.'

It comes after earlier this month, Sharon said that the 2021 facelift she underwent is the 'worst thing she ever did'.