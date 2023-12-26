Lady Louise Windsor joins cousins Beatrice, Eugenie and Zara at Sandringham

Lady Louise Windsor joined cousins Beatrice, Eugenie and Zara at Sandringham

Lady Louise Windsor, the beloved granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth from her youngest son Prince Edward took center stage in the glamour alongside her cousins at Sandringham today.

The 20-year-old student exuded effortless chic in a navy ensemble as she made her way to St Mary Magdalene Church on the Norfolk Estate.

Keeping warm in a festive outfit, the daughter of Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh stylishly tucked her hair back under a navy trilby, coordinating with her cousin-in-law Kate Middleton in navy tones.

Louise, currently studying at the University of St Andrews, completed the look with nude heels while walking alongside her brother James.

Her cousins Zara Tindall and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were also in attendance, alongside the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.