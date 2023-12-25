Romeo Beckham plans Christmas with girlfriend Mia Regan, away from 'Beckham' family

File Footage

Romeo Beckham savored a meal with a friend in London on Saturday night, while his family celebrated in Miami.



The 21-year-old, second child of the Beckhams, dined at Chiltern Firehouse, a luxurious five-star hotel in Marylebone.

He sported an ensemble featuring a black hoodie, gilet, acid-wash jeans, white trainers, and a black cross-body bag. The standout piece was a fluffy grey Cole Buxton alpaca beanie, stylishly pulled down low on his forehead.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the remaining members of the Beckham family were getting ready for Christmas. Romeo and model Mia Regan, also 21, have been in a relationship since 2019, with a brief split in 2022.

Victoria Beckham delighted her fans on Saturday by sharing an intimate family moment, posing for festive snaps with her loved ones.

The 49-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram, posting a photo of herself arm-in-arm with her 48-year-old husband, David.

This followed Victoria offering a glimpse into her family's Christmas getaway to the Bahamas earlier in the week, an excursion that did not include Romeo.