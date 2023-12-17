Dua Lipa all set to disclose 'personal moments' in upcoming album

Dua Lipa details interesting facts about upcoming album

Dua Lipa recently got candid about her upcoming third album, revealing that she has included her personal life experiences in her music career's highly anticipated album.

As per The Mirror, the Levitating singer included her daily "diary extracts," which left her fans excited for the album release.

Dua shared, "Most of the album was intimately in diary form, so I write about things when they happened."



She continued, "I think how you feel about something 24 hours after an incident has happened – and then when you look back at it two weeks, a month, later – your perspective completely changes."

"So I think it’s important to always take a bit of a breather from something, look back on it, and then be, like, 'All right, I’m ready'."

Dua also admitted that she took quite a long time to complete her album which features 97 songs.

The New Rules vocalist added, "When I write albums, I have to kind of get through a bunch of s**t ideas to get to the ones I feel are special. I feel like now I know where I’m heading."

Earlier in December, Dua made it to the headlines due to her split from boyfriend Romain Gavras after few months of dating.

The Sun reported at that time, "Dua and Romain have gone their separate ways after a summer of love."

"She has blinkers on when it comes to her career and the pair ended the relationship before things turned sour."