Matthew Perry addresses ketamine treatments in his memoir one year before his demise

File Footage

Matthew Perry has recently dished out details about ketamine treatments in his memoir nearly one year prior to his death.



The late actor in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, wrote, “Ketamine was a very popular street drug in the 1980s. There is a synthetic form of it now.”

“Has my name written all over it — they might as well have called it ‘Matty,’” penned the Friends star.

According to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s toxicology report published December 15, Perry died due to “the acute effects of ketamine”.

The full autopsy report stated that Perry had been going through “ketamine therapy infusion therapy for depression and anxiety”.

In his book, the late actor talked about his ketamine treatments as he mentioned he felt like he was “dying” when going through the treatments.

“I often thought that I was dying during that hour. Oh, I thought, this is what happens when you die,” stated Perry.

However, the late actor explained why he would “continually sign up for this treatment”.

“It was something different, and anything different is good,” he mentioned in his tell-all.

Perry pointed out, “Taking K is like being hit in the head with a giant happy shovel. But the hangover was rough and outweighed the shovel.”

“Ketamine was not for me,” he declared in his memoir.