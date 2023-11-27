Diane Kruger, Ranveer Singh to be honoured at Red Sea International Film Festival

Diane Kruger, Ranveer Singh will receive career honours at Red Sea Film Festival

Diane Kruger, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and Saudi actor-writer Abdullah Al-Sadhan will be honoured at Saudi Arabia’s upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival.



According to Variety, the festival also announced its full jury roster which include Baz Luhrmann, who is presiding over the main Red Sea jury, Swedish-American actor Joel Kinnaman, actress Freida Pinto, Egyptian actor Amina Khalil and Spain’s Paz Vega.

In a press statement shared by the outlet, Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation, said, “This year we are honouring Ranveer Singh, an icon of Hindi cinema; Diane Kruger, who has delivered us a series of unforgettable characters from Helen of Troy to Tarantino’s Bridget von Hammersmark and affected us with her powerhouse performance of the avenging Angel Katja in Fatih Akin’s In the Fade.”

Al-Turki continued, “Also honour hugely beloved Abdullah Al-Sadhan who has been a mainstay of Saudi entertainment through Tash ma Tash for two decades and will also appear in this year’s competition title Norah.”

“We are thrilled to be recognising each of their varied and deep contributions to cinema and to have them with us for our third edition,” he added.

Meanwhile, the third edition of the festival will start from November 30 with Iraqi director Yasir Al-Yasiri’s fantasy HWJN as the opener. The event will end on December 9 in Jeddah.