Emily Ratajkowski opens on ‘taboo’ divorce amid busy dating life

Emily Ratajkowski thinks divorce is 'cool'

Emily Ratajkowski got candid of what she thinks of divorce in a recent interview.



The model opened up for Vogue Australia for their December 2023 issue, which will hit shelves on sale Monday, December 4.

Emily gave some thought to her divorce as well as her opinions on people who condemn divorcees.

Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily were wed for four years before calling it quits in 2022, sharing Sylvester Apollo, age 2.

Emily said to the outlet, "I do think so many women are divorcing at younger ages, and it’s such a taboo and there’s such stigma around it."

The social media celebrity talked about how she came to open up about her personal life and said, "I don’t know if it’s a bad thing, particularly when you think about the weight of the taboo of divorce, to say, "'No, it’s not bad. Actually, maybe it’s cool.'"

In the midst of the hectic dating scene Emily has experienced since her divorce, she reflects on her public split.

She said, quite candidly, on a TikTok that once she was single, she would "date anyone who wanted to take her to dinner."

People claims that in the year following the divorce, Emily has been connected to Pete Davidson, Harry Styles, Eric Andre, Orazio Rispo, and Jack Greer.

Following their attendance at the US Open together, fans also associated her with 52-year-old Justin Theroux, who was photographed in her neighbourhood.

Emily was also seen moving on and making out in public with Stephane Bak in Paris, France, last month.