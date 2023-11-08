Prince William wants to go 'step further' from family tradition

Prince William announces himself as a "social leader."



The 41-year-old Prince of Wales stated on Wednesday that he wished to "actually bring change" and go "step further" than his family has customarily done in bringing important issues to light.

As the Prince of Wales concluded his four-day visit to Singapore, he spoke with members of the British media.

He is evaluating the success of his Earthshot Prize as it moves into its third prize ceremony, as well as his ambitious Homewards project aimed at ending homelessness, as he begins his second year as the Prince of Wales and assumes the role of the heir apparent.

"So I think the thing that ties it all together for me is about social leadership,” Prince William told reporters.

"I care about so many things, and previously the family have been very much spotlighting brilliantly and going round and highlighting lots – I want to go a step further. I want to actually bring change, and I want to bring people to the table who can do the change if I can’t do it," Prince William said, according to the PA Media.

"And so it’s all about progressing, helping and advancing particular social causes that need to be given more support.”

"I’ve been in the homelessness sector for a long time now, and so rather than just being patron, I want to do more — I want to actually build the homes, I want to provide them with the mental support, all the employment and the education they might need," he said.