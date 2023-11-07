Sarah Ferguson to return from Canada with exciting new addition to Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has received an unexpected gift for her and Prince Andrew's royal residence.



The Duchess of York will reportedly return home from Canada with a new addition for her home at Royal Lodge, where she lives with the late Queen 's beloved Corgis.



Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's mom attended a luncheon at the National Golf Club of Canada in Woodbridge on Monday, where she was presented with a pies of artwork for her royal home.

"Beautiful lunch spent with the Duchess of York - @sarahferguson15 today and presenting her with a custom painting commissioned by @richard.dolan," penned the artist.

"Very grateful for opportunities like this. It's an honour to know that my artwork is alongside a beautiful collection with the Royal Family," he added.

Ferguson, who is popularly known as Fergie, has recently gushed over a delightful news about a beloved member of her family, saying: She is my golden niece whom I love so much. I’m devoted to lovely Ben and Heidi."

Heidi Luedecke, who's daughter her elder sister Jane Ferguson, got engaged. The 27-year-old is set to tie the knot with art consultant Ben Collinson.



Despite divorcing Prince Andrew in 1996, the Duchess and the disgraced Duke of York have continued to live together at Royal Lodge, which was leased to teh Duke of York in 2004 following the Queen Mother's death.