Prince Andrew orchestrating Princess Eugenie, Beatrice's return to royal family

Prince Andrew has reportedly been working behind the scenes in a bid to have his two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to work alongside Princess Kate and Prince William as senior members of the royal family.

Sources told Express that because the Duke of York was stripped of all of his royal and military patronages in the wake of his sexual abuse scandal, his family, too, suffered from it as a result.

“Andrew has basically been stripped of his office so it’s very difficult for the Yorks to get their voices heard.

"They feel like they’ve lost any power they once had and total control of their own narrative.”

Now, as per the source, the disgraced royal and his daughters are dictated by the Firm, which was formerly not the case when Prince Andrew had his own staff working for him.

“Although Andrew has a skeletal staff and the girls [Beatrice and Eugenie] have their own Assistant Private Secretary, they are still very much governed by the Palace which is a very different scenario to when Andrew had his own working office.”

Despite his dark past, Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband has been working behind-the-scenes to slowly incorporate his daughters back into the royal fold.

“Andrew has helped orchestrate a slow and gradual return for the girls which has seen them do more and more charity work alongside school visits and other duties” the source said.

“The plan was to slowly increase their appearances over time until they became more prominent members of the family. They have realised that the girls are needed and have latched onto that like a limpet on a rock.”

For the unversed, Prince Andrew was accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre and upon investigation it emerged that the royal had ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.