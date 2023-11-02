North West shares honest opinion about mum Kim Kardashian cooking skills

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, North West doesn't hold back when it comes to her mother Kim Kardashian's cooking abilities.

The mother-daughter duo spent some quality time together in their kitchen. This new episode, available on Disney+ in the UK, captures Kim, aged 43, and her eldest child, 10-year-old North, sharing moments as they cook a meal for their family.

Kim - who shares her four children with her ex-husband Kanye West - was said to have been late for the activity, which left some time for North to speak to a producer about her. She teased over her mother's cooking abilities.

The producer asked: "Can your mom cook?" Kim, who was heading towards the kitchen from elsewhere in her home, was heard saying: "Something smells good already." Responding to the producer, North commented: "Heck no."

Addressing her mother as she entered the room, North said: "Someone is late!" Kim however said that she hadn't been aware that her daughter had returned from being out shopping, before discussing the activity in a confessional.

She told viewers in the confessional: "After talking to [my eldest sister] Kourtney [Kardashian], she really encouraged me to small things with my kids like one-on-one cooking stuff. Whatever the kids wanna do and North loves to cook."

Kim went on to discuss her eldest child in a confessional, sharing on the latest episode amid the scene of them spending time together at home: "North is really special, and smart, and creative." Kim added: "And definitely beats to her own drum. Like her personality is really, really silly."

The new season of The Kardashians airs on Disney+ in the UK. New episodes are released weekly on Thursdays. Fans can catch up on previous episodes of the show - which airs on Hulu in the US - through the streaming platform now.