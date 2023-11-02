Scarlett Johansson slapped online app with legal notice: Deets inside

Scarlett Johansson has recently slapped online app with legal notice for using her name to promote their services without her permission in an online advertisement.



On October 28, Scarlett was seen in a 22-second ad posted on X/Twitter by using an artificial intelligence image-generating app called Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar.

The online ad was reportedly reviewed by Variety, which showcased an old clip of the actress from the set of 2020’s Black Widow.

In the ad, the likeness of the actress was seen saying, “What’s up guys? It’s Scarlett and I want you to come with me.”

“It’s not limited to avatars only. You can also create images with texts and even your AI videos. I think you shouldn’t miss it,” stated fake Scarlett’s voice.

Scarlett’s representative told the outlet that the actress is “not a spokesperson for the app and did not permit them to use her image”.

The Marvel actress’ attorney Kevin Yorn also spoke to Variety, adding, “We do not take these things lightly.”

“Per our usual course of action in these circumstances, we will deal with it with all legal remedies that we will have,” said the Scarlett’s lawyer.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a celebrity’s likeness has allegedly been used without their consent.

In October, Tom Hanks called out an AI version of himself, warning fans to “Beware!I have nothing to do with it”.