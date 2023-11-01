Australia shocked after 10-year-old boy dies in Sydney school lift accident

Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) reported the death of a 10-year-old kid on Wednesday, who had become trapped beneath a lift at a Sydney school.
Emergency services were summoned to the school located on Cleveland Street in Wahroonga, a north shore suburb of Sydney, at approximately 2:00 pm local time.
Officers discovered a 10-year-old child stuck beneath an elevator when they arrived.
The boy passed away there, even though they tried to take him.
According to the NSW Police Force, a recovery effort is ongoing and a crime scene has been formed.
The event took place in a special elementary and high school catering to children with disabilities.
Officers are still on the scene to do additional research.
