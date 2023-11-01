Australia shocked after 10-year-old boy dies in Sydney school lift accident

A board of St Lucy's school where the boy's death took place. — St Lucy's School

Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) reported the death of a 10-year-old kid on Wednesday, who had become trapped beneath a lift at a Sydney school.

Emergency services were summoned to the school located on Cleveland Street in Wahroonga, a north shore suburb of Sydney, at approximately 2:00 pm local time.

Officers discovered a 10-year-old child stuck beneath an elevator when they arrived.

The boy passed away there, even though they tried to take him.

According to the NSW Police Force, a recovery effort is ongoing and a crime scene has been formed.

The event took place in a special elementary and high school catering to children with disabilities.

Officers are still on the scene to do additional research.