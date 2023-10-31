King Charles won't apologise for Kenya slave trade, here's why

The monarch is expected to develop a greater understanding of the atrocities that took place in Kenya

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s State Visit to Kenya will be an eye opening one as the monarch aims to "deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered" by the country’s people at the hands of his ancestors.

Writing for GB News, Cameron Walker noted that while the king was expected to broaden his horizons over the suffering endured by Kenya, he would likely refuse to offer an apology as it could open a can of worms in the form of legal battles.

“The British government maintains the position that modern-day administrations are not legally liable for the actions of the past, so a formal apology from the Head of State could leave them open to further court battles.

“This stance, however, is unlikely to satisfy the passionate campaigners and their supporters.

Instead, the monarch hoped that he and President Ruto of Kenya can focus on creating better ties between the two countries.

“Palace and government officials will be hoping the spotlight stays firmly on celebrating the "warm relationship" between Britain and Kenya and strengthening diplomatic relations in an increasingly competitive world.”