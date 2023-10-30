Prince Harry gives Royal Family 'more grace than they deserve'

Prince Harry has been heralded for going easy on his estranged father King Charles and brother Prince William despite their alleged bad treatment.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, a royal fan noted that the Duke of Sussex “give that family more grace than any of them deserve.”
“If my father & brother had sought to destroy my wife & kids,” they continued, “& thereby me in the process, to the point of us losing an unborn child, I wound rain hellfire on them.”
Since stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, the Spare author and his wife Meghan Markle have been living a separate life with their two kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, in the States.
Appearing in numerous interviews for the last three years, the Sussexes laid bare their experience with the Firm, and made bombshell claims about dealing with racism, disrespect, and more.
Many fans rallied behind in support of the Charles’ and Diana’s youngest son in the comments, branding him a “kind hearted man.”
“I’m glad he’s chosen the ‘living well as the best revenge’ and distance route. No debris on him or his family when s*** crumbles,” they added.
