Meghan Markle in 'twisted competition' with Kate Middleton on being skinny

The Suits actress and the Duchess of Cambridge have notably been very skinny

Meghan Markle has reportedly been in a ‘twisted competition’ with Kate Middleton over thinness after the Duchess of Sussex drew concern over her frail frame.

Sources revealed to InTouch and said that the Suits actress was silently competing with her sister-in-law, who has notably been called out for being worryingly skinny as well.

Insiders added that Meghan’s drastic weight loss concerned her husband Prince Harry, who pushed his wife to be more healthy in her eating habits and not avoid food.

The source added that Meghan would blame the onus of her thin body on stress and quickly move on from the subject.

"But anytime it's brought up, she blames her weight loss on stress and changes the subject. When Harry invites her to eat, she'll have some sort of health tea, and that's it."

Another source revealed that those close to the former actress were convinced that something was not right.

They said, "Something's seriously wrong. She's obviously not taking care of herself and is looking scary skinny."