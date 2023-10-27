Will Smith praises Jada Pinkett Smith after becoming a bestselling author

Will Smith praises Jada Pinkett Smith for becoming a bestselling author

Will Smith is over the moon for his wife Jada Pinkett Smith for her latest milestone as an author.

Jada, 52, just made it to the New York Times Bestsellers list with her recently-released memoir, Worthy, soaring to the number-three spot on the chart, and she took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate the achievement.

Though the comments under her post have been notably restricted, her husband’s words of support sit at the very top of the comments section.

“’New York Times Best Selling Author, Jada Pinkett Smith,’” Smith, 58, proudly emphasized the title. “CONGRATS MAMA! Big Looks,” he hyped up his wife, amassing over a thousand likes on the comment.



The Fresh Prince of Bel Air alum was heavily featured in his wife’s bombshell memoir, which most notably exposed the A-list couple for being secretly separated since 2016.

As the revelation made headlines, Smith stood firmly by his estranged wife’s side.

“I applaud and honor you… If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more… I love you endlessly,” he wrote in an open letter to Jada read publicly when she appeared on a recent episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty.