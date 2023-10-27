Watch Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers tackling spicy wings on 'Hot Ones' latest, reveals secrets

Flea sets 'Hot Ones' stage ablaze with spicy wing challenge.

On the scorching-hot stage of Hot Ones, the widely beloved YouTube show, the legendary bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Flea, made a sizzling appearance on Thursday, October 16th.

Hosted by Sean Evans, this unique show features celebrities navigating a gauntlet of chicken wings, each coated in progressively fierier hot sauces, all while engaging in candid interviews.

In this fiery episode, Flea delved into a range of intriguing topics, offering fans a glimpse into his world.

He reminisced about the band's past rehearsal spaces, recounted his daring stage injuries, and shared his profound love for basketball and music education.



Throughout the interview, he demonstrated admirable poise, even as the heat level of the sauces steadily escalated.

Yet, the intense heat did manage to get the best of Flea on a few occasions, prompting tears, a runny nose, and a symphony of indescribable noises.



It was a tantalizing and entertaining watch for fans of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and spice enthusiasts alike.

Notably, Flea joins a prestigious roster of musicians who have ventured onto the Hot Ones stage, including the likes of Dave Grohl, who described the experience as a "bucket list" moment.



