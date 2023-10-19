Salah urges end to Gaza massacres and urgent humanitarian aid. x/MessiEra10_

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has broken his week-long silence on the Israel-Hamas conflict, passionately calling for an end to what he called as "massacres" in Gaza.

In a video message on his social media, Salah highlighted the urgent need for humanitarian aid to reach the beleaguered Palestinian enclave.



The Gaza health ministry reported a staggering toll of at least 3,478 Palestinians killed and 12,065 injured in Israeli air strikes on Gaza since October 7.

The grim toll follows a day when Palestinian resistance group Hamas stormed into Israeli towns, resulting in 1,400 casualties and hundreds of hostages.

Salah, a native of Egypt, faced criticism for not speaking out sooner on the issue. However, he asserted, "It's not always easy to speak in times like this, there has been too much violence and too much heartbreaking brutality … All lives are sacred and must be protected."

In his heartfelt plea, Salah condemned the ongoing violence, stating, "The massacres need to stop; families are being torn apart. What's clear now is that humanitarian aid to Gaza must be allowed immediately. The people there are in terrible conditions."

The Egyptian forward called upon world leaders to unite and prevent further loss of innocent lives. He was deeply moved by the devastating scenes at a Gaza hospital, where hundreds of Palestinians lost their lives in a recent blast. Salah stressed the urgent need for essential supplies like food, water, and medical aid to reach the people of Gaza.

Despite the criticisms he faced, Salah emphasised the importance of speaking out against violence and advocating for humanity. He urged for collective efforts to ensure the well-being and protection of innocent lives amidst the ongoing conflict.