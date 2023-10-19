Kanye West opens up about his 'signs of autism' with Elon Musk

Kanye West disclosed to Elon Musk that he doesn't have bipolar disorder but exhibits 'autism signs' resulting from a car accident in leaked text messages.

The 46-year-old artist - who recently had a gig in Italy cancelled due to protests from war veterans - asked longtime confidant Ian Connor to post screenshots from text messages he had allegedly sent to the 52-year-old X (formally Twitter) boss.

As Kanye was banned from Elon's social media platform in December 2022, he was seemingly pleading for another chance while explaining himself in a long ranting message.

Perhaps the most eye-opening part of the text was when the Through The Wire hitmaker said: 'I'm not bi polar.

'I have signs of autism from my car accident.'

Kanye was seemingly referencing his famous vehicle collision while leaving a recording session at a studio in LA back in October 23, 2002.