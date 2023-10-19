Kanye West opens up about his 'signs of autism' with Elon Musk

Kanye West disclosed to Elon Musk that he doesn't have bipolar disorder but exhibits 'autism signs' resulting from a car accident in leaked text messages.
The 46-year-old artist - who recently had a gig in Italy cancelled due to protests from war veterans - asked longtime confidant Ian Connor to post screenshots from text messages he had allegedly sent to the 52-year-old X (formally Twitter) boss.
As Kanye was banned from Elon's social media platform in December 2022, he was seemingly pleading for another chance while explaining himself in a long ranting message.
Perhaps the most eye-opening part of the text was when the Through The Wire hitmaker said: 'I'm not bi polar.
'I have signs of autism from my car accident.'
Kanye was seemingly referencing his famous vehicle collision while leaving a recording session at a studio in LA back in October 23, 2002.
Britney Spears talking about her aborted baby interview resurfaced
Holly's TV career remains undecided after she announced her departure from 'This Morning'
'Keeping Up With The Sussexes': Meghan, Harry are allegedly strengthening their connection with Kardashians
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her plans for her wellness empire and showbiz industry in a new interview
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce proves to be an 'independence' advocate
Jada Pinkett Smith explains why she chose for homeschooling Jaden and Willon in new memoir