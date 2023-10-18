Kate Middleton delivers 'bone crushing' handshake to rugby players

File Footage





Kate Middleton reportedly has a 'bone crusher handshake' after her latest appearance at the Rugby World Cup where she met the England players following their win.

As per body language expert Darren Staton, on behalf of Betfair Slots, the Princess of Wales greeted the players with a ‘fantastic handshake’.

“There’s a fantastic picture of Kate in the dressing room, where she’s shaking the hands of the rugby players."

"If you zoom in on that you can see it’s a real bone crusher handshake, which is in a positive sense.

"It’s not a weak handshake, she’s got a really good grip."

He went on to add that Kate’s greeting was executed well as she did not show an imbalance of power.

He continued: "She went on to place her right hand on one of the rugby players. This is normally seen as a power gesture, but we know Kate isn’t like it.

"It’s a general gesture of respect and rapport from her towards the other person."