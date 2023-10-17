Kate Middleton adds a 'touch of normalcy' to Royal Family

file footage

Princess Kate has been heralded for adding a “touch of normalcy” to the stature of the Royal Family.



Rapper Professor Green spoke about his experience of working with the Princess of Wales on her visit to a London school to talk about children’s mental health during the first half of this year.

Real name Stephen Marsden, the rapper gushed: "It’s impossible not to feel starstruck by Kate.

"She’s got such incredible posture - I looked like a prawn when I was sat next to her!” he said, adding, “the way she holds herself is magnificent.”

Though Marsden runs his own company of vitamins known as Aguulp, he got to work with the future Queen due to his affiliation with the royal’s campaign called Heads Together.

Marsden added: "The touch of the Royal Family has never felt normal.

"The work she’s doing to help kids out there these days is absolutely incredible, she’s a brilliant role model.

"It was great to get behind a curtain and learn more about why she’s so invested in young people," he told OK!.