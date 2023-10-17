Justin Bieber hints he wants to be dad ‘so bad’

Justin Bieber is unable to hide his desire to become a father as he poses with his newborn niece alongside his wife Hailey Bieber.



The musician, 29, took to his Instagram to share a carousel post in which he is seen cradling his niece, while feeding her through the bottle.

“Meet my niece Poppy Ford Kennedy,” Justin wrote in the caption. “Anyone who knows @thejasonkennedy and @thelaurenkennedy know their journey and challenges with having kids. they now have two beautiful babies that I’m absolutely obsessed with,” he wrote adding a slew weary face emojis, hearts and fire emojis.

He also shared a video of Hailey cradling the baby girl in her arms on his Instagram Story.

The E! News host, 41, announced the arrival of a baby girl in a joint Instagram post with wife Lauren, 35, Friday.



The heartwarming post garnered comments from fans who shared their excitement for the singer.

“You and babies will always melt my heart,” wrote one user.

“When will it be your turn????? Is Baby BIEBER near,” enthused another.

One fan expressed, “Looking forward to the news of your baby, my love [fire emoji and heart emoji]”

While another noted, “He wants to be a dad so bad [heart, heart-eyed face, loved up emoji]”

Meanwhile, Justin hasn’t been shy about having baby fever. In 2020, during the Ellen DeGeneres show, he shared he’s down to have “as many as Hailey is wishing to push out… I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do… I think she wants to have a few.”