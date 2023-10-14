Pak vs Ind: Fans disappointed with Pakistan's batting collapse

— AFP

Netizens were disappointed with Pakistan's poor batting performance against India on Saturday on the grandest stage of them all — ICC Men's World Cup 2023.

Following the dismissal of their openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq, the team's innings was revived when Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan came to the ground.

Babar and Rizwan put on 82 runs for the third wicket to rebuild the innings. But Babar fell soon after getting to 50 in the high-voltage clash. Pakistan reached 157-3 in 31 overs in front of a crowd dominated by Indian spectators after delays in visas for Pakistan fans.

Later, Rizwan was also sent packing, and it went downhill from there as none of the players — except Hasan Ali — scored in double digits.

The Green Shirts could only set a target of 192 against India, and the Men In Blue are expected to chase it with ease and some fans are already congratulating India on their "win".







