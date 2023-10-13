Spain inch closer to Euro 2024 with revenge 2-0 win over Scotland

Spain earned an important win over Scotland in Seville to avenge their defeat in March and take a step towards Euro 2024. AFP

Spain exacted their revenge against Scotland, securing a crucial 2-0 victory in a thrilling Euro 2024 qualifying match.



The game was not without its share of controversies, as Scott McTominay's stunning free-kick goal for Scotland was disallowed due to a foul on Spain's goalkeeper, Unai Simon.

Alvaro Morata played a pivotal role in Spain's triumph, scoring with a diving header to break the deadlock in the 73rd minute. Oihan Sancet added to Spain's lead with a scrappy goal, sealing the victory and putting La Roja on the cusp of qualifying for Euro 2024.

Reflecting on the match, Spain midfielder Rodri Hernandez acknowledged the challenge posed by Scotland, saying, "We knew their level, they are a tough opponent, for how hard they work, how tight they keep their lines, they are well-drilled, that's why they're first in the group. Our biggest virtue was patience... with the minutes going by and the tiredness, space appeared."

Scotland, who had arrived in Andalucia with an unbeaten record in their previous five qualifiers, were unable to replicate their earlier success against Spain. This was Spain coach Luis de la Fuente's second game in charge, and he had expressed confidence in his team's readiness for the rematch.

Spain dominated possession and had several scoring opportunities, but they were met with resilience from the Scottish side. Mikel Merino hit the post, and Morata had a goal disallowed for offside before finally breaking through with his header.

Scotland, leading Group A, would have secured their qualification for the Euro 2024 tournament with a draw in Seville. However, Spain remains only three points behind them, and their fate will be decided in the upcoming clash with Norway.

In a controversial moment, McTominay's disallowed goal left Scotland frustrated, while Morata's header and Sancet's late goal sealed Spain's victory. Despite previous criticism from Rodri Hernandez about Scotland's tactics, he clarified, "I want to clear up what I said... I'll never criticize the football of an opponent... sometimes these types of things are used in football."

With the win, Spain are now on the verge of Euro 2024 qualification, and all eyes are on their next match against Norway, which could seal their place in the tournament. Scotland, on the other hand, is hopeful of reaching consecutive European Championships should they avoid defeat against Spain's closest pursuers, Norway, in the upcoming clash on Sunday.