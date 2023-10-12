California player wins historical $1.76bn Powerball lottery jackpot

Powerball jackpot results show the jackpot amount on a poster. — Powerball

The second-largest lottery jackpot in history —$1.76 billion (£1.4 billion)— was won on a single Powerball ticket purchased in California, however, the ticket owner's identity has not been made public.

The winner can choose to get a lump sum payment of around $774.1 million or have the money distributed over 30 years.

In November 2022, $2.04 billion was the largest prize ever awarded. It was also purchased in California, that ticket.

One in 292.2 million people have a chance of winning the jackpot.

According to the US National Weather Service, the likelihood of being struck by lightning in the upcoming year is 1 in 1.22 million.

According to Powerball, the winning ticket was bought at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, which is located 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of Los Angeles.

All around the US, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands, tickets are available for purchase for $2 apiece.

As ticket prices have increased, massive $1 billion rewards have become increasingly frequent.

Players now select five numbers from one to 69 instead of the previous one to 59, which was part of another change made to the game.

In addition, players choose the Powerball, their sixth number, from 1 to 26, as opposed to the previous 1 to 35.

The likelihood of winning the grand prize now stands at one in 292.2 million as opposed to one in 175.2 million as a result.