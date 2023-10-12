White House retracts Joe Biden's claim of Hamas beheading children

US President Joe Biden speaks at a roundtable with Jewish community leaders in the Indian Treaty Room of the White House on October 11, 2023. — AFP

Following US President Joe Biden's false claim on national television that he had seen "confirmed" photos of Hamas fighters beheading children, the White House was forced to retract his statement and provide a clarification.

When speaking to the Jewish community in the US on Wednesday, Biden emphasised that his administration fully supports Israel in the midst of its war with Hamas and is relentlessly attempting to free US hostages.

During the address, Biden vividly described the horrors of the Israel-Hamas war, saying: "I never really thought that I would see and have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children."

However, soon after he made the claims, the White House was compelled to clarify that he made those erroneous assertions based on Israel's allegations of children being slaughtered, citing several media reports of beheadings.

According to officials from the White House, Biden and other officials "have not seen pictures or confirmed such reports independently."

The statement revealed that Biden made the claims based on allegations from Israel of children being killed, referencing several media reports of beheadings.

With an increase in recent episodes of his age-related problems, US government authorities have recently sounded alarms about whether or not Joe Biden — who has been part of the US government for decades — would be a good choice for president in 2024.

Furthermore, Biden's latest remarks that he made without verification, raises the question about whether the US would elect him as its next president.