UN chief urges ‘unimpeded’ humanitarian access as Gaza reels from Israeli attacks

Palestinians walk through a ravaged street following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, on October 10, 2023. — AFP

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for allowing humanitarian aid into war-torn Gaza as the war enters its sixth day amid Israel's imposition of a total blockade of the besieged territory including a ban on food and fuel.



The UN head took to X, formerly known as Twitter, stressing that the flow of humanitarian supplies, including food and water, "must be allowed" into Gaza, days after Israel imposed a complete blockade of the region.

"Crucial life-saving supplies — including fuel, food and water — must be allowed into Gaza. We need rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access now," the UN chief wrote on X.

Israeli jets have targeted Gazans in retaliation for a weekend Hamas attack that breached the border fence, killing 1,200 people, injuring over 2,700, and taking hostages in Israel.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza has risen to 1,200, with around 5,600 wounded, according to Palestinian media.

Israel vowed to completely destroy Hamas on the eve of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken´s expected visit Thursday as Washington underscores support for the Jewish state in a war that has seen the death toll spiral into the thousands.

Biden makes U-turn on remarks based on lies

The White House has retracted comments made by US President Joe Biden about seeing images of alleged atrocities by Palestinian resistance fighters in Israeli settlements around Gaza.

On Wednesday, in broad statements regarding his administration's support for Israel amid its conflict with Hamas and efforts to release US hostages, Biden said, "I never really thought that I would see and have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children."



However, a White House spokesman clarified that these allegations were based on Israeli media reports. Israeli officials and media made unsubstantiated remarks about beheadings, rape, and other allegations.

PM Netanyahu forms unity government with political rival

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and centrist opposition leader and former defence minister Benny Gantz have agreed to form an emergency unity government amid the ongoing war with Gaza, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday.

The war cabinet will comprise Netanyahu, Gantz and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, a joint statement from Gantz’s National Unity party said on Wednesday.

The statement said the unity government will not promote any unrelated policy or laws except those related to the ongoing fighting with Hamas in Gaza. However, it was not immediately clear what would happen to Netanyahu’s existing government partners, a collection of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties.

The Israeli news outlet Haaretz reported that former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eizenkot and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer will serve as observers.

Palestinians mourn the death of their relatives following an Israeli airstrike on the refugee camp of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip on 9 October 2023. — AFP

The Netanyahu government's efforts to push through proposed changes to the country's court have caused internal political unrest in Israel for the past few months.

Opponents have labelled these efforts as an attempt to seize control of the judicial branch through a "judicial coup."

In reaction to what they defend as a series of justifiable changes, Netanyahu and his allies have accused a sizable protest movement that has been occupying the streets for the past few months of jeopardising national cohesion.

The announcement comes as Israel steps up attacks on Gaza, following an unprecedented assault into southern Israel by the armed Palestinian group Hamas that has killed at least 1,200 Israelis, many of them civilians, and shaken the confidence of the country.

Over 338,000 forced to flee Gaza Strip

More than 338,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations said, as heavy Israeli bombardments continue to hit the Palestinian enclave.

"Mass displacement across the Gaza Strip continues," the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said in a statement sent on Thursday.

By late Wednesday, the number of displaced people in Gaza had risen by an additional 75,000 people from the figure given 24 hours earlier, reaching 338,934, it said.

OCHA said nearly 220,000 people, or two-thirds of the displaced people, have sought shelter in schools run by the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

Another nearly 15,000 people fled to schools run by the Palestinian Authority, while more than 100,000 were being sheltered by relatives, neighbours and a church and other facilities in Gaza City.

OCHA said that around 3,000 people had already been displaced within the enclave prior to Saturday´s attack.

The bombing campaign has destroyed or rendered uninhabitable at least 2,540 housing units in Gaza, OCHA said, citing numbers from the Gaza Ministry of Public Works and Housing.

Another 22,850 housing units sustained moderate to minor damage, it said.

The UN agency also voiced alarm at the significant destruction of civilian infrastructure damaged in the shelling.

Among other things, it said sewage facilities serving more than a million people had been hit by air strikes, leaving solid waste accumulating in the streets, posing a health threat.