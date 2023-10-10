Pakistan surpass Ireland to bag highest run chase in World Cup history

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan celebrates his century during ICC World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka on October 10, 2023. — X/@TheRealPCB

The Green Shirts during their match against Sri Lanka at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium International in India on Tuesday bagged the record for the highest run-chase in the World Cup history by successfully chasing down a massive target of 345 runs.

Taking on Sri Lanka during their second outing in the mega event, the Men in Green despite suffering early blows as skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq got out early and successfully chased down the target courtesy of centuries by Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique who anchored the innings.

Today's run chase broke the previous highest chase of 329 runs by Ireland against England to become the highest in World Cup history during the past 12 editions of the ODI World Cup, chases of over 300 runs have been achieved only a handful of times.

Back in the 2011 World Cup, England fell agonisingly short of getting onto the list in the tied match against India during the 2011 World Cup when it scored 338/8 in the second innings.

Here is the full list of top five chases: