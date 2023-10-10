Israel-Hamas war: Gaza hospitals overwhelmed amid short medical supplies, frozen aid

Palestinians mourn their relatives at a hospital after an Israeli airstrike on the refugee camp of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 9, 2023. — AFP

Hospitals in Gaza have been left without aid four days after Hamas's historic attack in Israel and the Israeli army's bombing of the region, resulting in a drastic humanitarian crisis.

A humanitarian corridor is required, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health and the WHO, "to ensure the entry of urgent medical aid" into Gaza's hospitals.

Israel declared a "total blockade" on Gaza, prohibiting the entry of food and fuel. According to UN regulations, a siege like this with the intention of starving a population is a war crime.

The most recent death toll in Gaza and Israel is 770 Palestinians and more than 900 other Israelis.

After Israeli settlers seized the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in recent days and a record number of Palestinians were slain by Israel in recent months, Hamas launched a surprise strike on Israel on Saturday.

Israel claims to have fixed the barrier's holes after evacuating or removing all remaining people from the neighbourhoods near the Gaza boundary.

The purpose of the physical barriers encircling Gaza is to prevent Palestinians from Gaza from entering Israel.

Tanks are constantly firing from Gaza. The jets occasionally make noise.

When Zeinab, a nurse employed by Gaza's Shifa Hospital, realised that her husband, a doctor, had been killed by ferocious Israeli airstrikes, she raced outside the structure in panic.

“My husband has been martyred,” she screamed. “While I was working in the hospital, he was martyred. While I was working with the injured, I found out my husband has been martyred.”

“God, please punish them.”



