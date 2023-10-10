US affirms no military deployment following Hamas attack on Israel

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby conducts a news briefing at the Pentagon on February 25, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia. AFP/File

The United States government has clarified that it has no plans to deploy military personnel on the ground in response to the attacks on Israel by Hamas. Instead, it is committed to safeguarding US interests in the region, according to a statement by White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

Kirby acknowledged a level of complicity by Iran in supporting Hamas but emphasised that the Biden administration has not observed concrete evidence linking Iran directly to the current attack on Israel.

He further stated that the White House anticipates additional security requests from Israel and will strive to fulfill those requirements expeditiously.

Despite the ongoing crisis, efforts to normalise relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel are not being halted at this stage, with Kirby asserting that diplomacy should continue to be encouraged.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden disclosed on Monday that at least 11 American citizens had lost their lives in Israel as a result of the recent attacks by the Palestinian group Hamas.

The US government believes that it is probable that American citizens may also be among those held hostage by Hamas.

Biden confirmed that the United States is working closely with Israeli officials to gather more information about the whereabouts of US citizens who remain unaccounted for. He reassured American citizens in Israel that the State Department is offering consular assistance and updated security alerts. Commercial flights and ground transportation options for those wishing to depart remain available.

The conflict escalated when Hamas militants conducted a surprise attack on Israel over the weekend, resulting in the loss of Israeli soldiers and civilians, as well as the abduction of numerous hostages. In response, Israel launched a substantial bombardment of Gaza, leading to speculations about a potential ground assault in the territory that Israel withdrew from nearly two decades ago after a 38-year occupation.

Biden stated that he has directed his team to collaborate closely with Israeli counterparts to address all aspects of the hostage situation, including intelligence-sharing and the deployment of experts from the US government.

Meanwhile, in the United States, police departments have increased security around Jewish centers in response to concerns about potential threats related to the ongoing crisis.

As fears grow about the situation potentially expanding into a broader regional conflict, the White House has reiterated that there are no plans for US military intervention on the ground but has issued warnings to Iran and other entities against becoming involved in the conflict.

In a joint statement, President Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and the UK affirmed their support for Israel's right to defend itself. The death toll in Israel has risen to 800, while in Gaza, 687 people have lost their lives.