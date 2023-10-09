Landmark breakthrough as cricket set to be part of LA28 Olympics

KARACHI: Cricket is likely to make a comeback to the Olympic games after organisers proposed the sport to be part of the LA28 Olympics.
The LA28 Olympic Games organising committee confirmed its proposal recommending the T20 format for cricket along with four other sports including baseball, flag football, lacrosse and squash to be part of the 2028 games.
“The inclusion of these sports aims to invigorate the games with fresh energy while enhancing relationships with international federations and professional leagues,” organisers said.
The step towards inclusiveness intends to reflect Los Angeles's — where the games will be held — "spirit of diversity", they added.
The proposal will be reviewed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai later this month.
If approved, these five new sports will add to the list of 28 others already part of the LA28 Olympics.
Expressing "delight" over the development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said that it's "excited to see" cricket as part of recommended sports following two years of collaboration with the LA28 organisers.
"We are delighted that LA28 has recommended cricket for inclusion in the Olympics. While this is not the final decision, it is a significant milestone towards bringing cricket back to the Olympics for the first time in over a century." Greg Barclay, Chairman ICC said.
It is pertinent to know that much less known to the public, cricket has actually been part of the Olympics when England took on France in a "one-off" match in Paris with the former winning the gold back in 1900.
