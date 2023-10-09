Dwayne Johnson vows to be better following Maui charity backlash

File Footage

Dwayne Johnson has recently addressed the controversy following the charity funds criticism that he and Oprah Winfrey were involved in when they issued a plea to help Maui wildfire victims.



The Baywatch star released a detailed video message on his Instagram handle, acknowledging the backlash by saying, "I could have been better."

The 51-year-old Hollywood actor admitted that it was difficult to end meets when living from one paycheck to another.

"The last thing you want to hear when you are living from paycheck to paycheck is someone asking you for money, especially when the person asking you for money already has a lot of money," he added.

The Red Notice actor pledged to do better next time as he learned a lesson from his mistake.

"I understand. I’ve never launched a fund before, but I’m a quick study and lesson learned," the actor confessed.

Moreover, Johnson expressed his immense gratitude as the first round of funding had been distributed to "thousands and thousands of survivors."

Earlier, in August, Johnson and Winfrey appealed in a video that they are collecting funds and it "would be directly distributed to those in need who were affected by the fires in the historical area Lahaina."

However, netizens slammed Winfrey and Johnson for asking general public for donations instead of teaming up with celebrities with substantial wealth.