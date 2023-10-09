Harry, Meghan use their celebrity status to ‘control’ media ahead of NYC trip

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have laid out a “comprehensive security plan” ahead of their trip to New York City for the Archewell Foundation's Parents' Summit this week.



A PR expert suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take steps to minimize “potential risks” as they gear up to return to the city months after they were caught in a “near catastrophic car chase.”

Harry and Meghan were “relentlessly pursued” by the paparazzi for two hours back in May, while they were coming back from Ms Foundation's Women of Vision Awards.

Speaking to The Mirror, PR strategist Mayah Riaz explained that the pair will “no doubt be taking certain measures along with their security and PR teams for a smooth trip.”

While the security will ensure “safe transportation and coordinating with the New York Police Department,” the PR team will “crucially” manage media, owing to the “couple’s high profile status.”

Noting the significance of managing media in order to “avoid invasive and potentially dangerous actions of paparazzi,” Riyaz added: "I would imagine Harry and Meghan’s PR team have already established clear guidelines for media access to the couple. This will have ensured that only authorised and vetted media professionals are granted access to them.”

The upcoming event associated with the Sussexes’ charity organization aims to help parents navigate the mental health effects of social media on their kids.