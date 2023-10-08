Kourtney fears Kim Kardashian will 'overshadow' baby birth announcement

Kourtney Kardashian is set to give birth between October and December

Kourtney Kardashian might be forced to delay the announcement of her baby's birth in the wake of her feud with Kim Kardashian.

Tensions ran high as the Kardashian sisters were filmed having a sparring session during a heated phone call in the premiere episode of The Kardashians Season 4 last month.

Since then, Kourtney and Kim have been dominating headlines with realtime follow-up to their feuds.

Speaking to The Mirror, PR expert Laura Perkes explained that the Lemme mogul might keep the birth of her baby, which could happen anytime between October and December, private to ensure normalcy that she very much craves.

"It's no secret that Kourtney Kardashian has wanted to pull away from the 'media machine' that drives every inch of the Kardashian's lives," she explained, "so by keeping the baby announcement away from the media eye helps her to live the 'normal' life she's been craving."

The PR Strategist also dished on the possibility of Kourtney deciding to make the announcement in "her own unique way," much like she announced her pregnancy with a flair of her own in June.

"Pregnancy is a special time and it feels as though she wants to celebrate it and honour it privately with those who mean the most to her," Perkes continued.

"Integrity is super important to Kourtney, so I don't think a big announcement would be a wise move, when she's spent so long publicly saying that she wants to step out of the limelight and not live her entire life on camera," she added. "She's already done that with her three other children. It's time for her to do something different."