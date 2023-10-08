Man receives burial after 129 years of his death in US

Visitors look at the body of 'Stoneman Willie', a jailed thief who died in a Pennsylvania prison in 1895 and was accidentally mummified by undertakers, lies on display at the local funeral home in Reading, Pennsylvania on October 6, 2023. — AFP

A thief named "Stoneman Willie" who was incarcerated and died in 1895 was finally buried after more than a century before his body was taken to the Theo C. Auman Funeral Home and was mummified.

He was buried Saturday in the US town of Reading, Pennsylvania.

A large number of people waited in past days to pay their respects, snap photos or gaze with bewildered awe at a scene unlikely to ever be repeated in the US.

"Stoneman Willie" was the nickname given long ago to him who was declared dead in 1895 in jail. No one claimed his body. He was accidentally mummified by undertakers.

"Fast-forward 128 years and he´s still here," funeral home director Kyle Blankenbiller told AFP ahead of the burial.

At his interment, a crowd gathered under overcast skies, circling around Willie's black tombstone at a local cemetery for one final farewell.

The man who became known as Willie gave a false name when he was jailed, but his true identity was tracked down and finally revealed during Saturday's ceremony, a fitting end to his life — and the bizarre afterlife.

He was revealed to have been named James Murphy as his gravestone was unveiled at the climax of funeral events — which also included his remains joining a recent parade commemorating Reading's 275th anniversary.

Both names are etched on his tombstone, though his real name is only in small print at the bottom.

Sunken facial features

The corpse has been in an open casket for almost his entire stay at the funeral home, until being loaded into a motorcycle-drawn hearse Saturday.

His leathery skin and smooth sunken facial features have been the object of fascination for thousands, including countless curious locals, researchers and, in decades past, schoolchildren on class trips.

Willie had become a quirky fixture of Reading history, "our friend" who now got a well-deserved sendoff, Blankenbiller said.

According to Willie's cellmate, the man arrested for pickpocketing adopted the fictitious name James Penn because he did not want to shame his wealthy Irish father.

On his death, no next of kin were located and the body was sent to Auman's.

With embalming still an emerging science, Blankenbiller said, Auman experimented with a new formula.

"The intensity of the concoction that he used" led to Stoneman Willie's mummification, a moisture removal process that forestalls decomposition.

Now, "he's been gawked at enough," Blankenbiller said. Burying Stoneman Willie during anniversary commemorations for the city was the "reverent, respectful thing to do."

Among those saying goodbye in recent days was Berks County resident Michael Klein, who was fascinated by the "mystery of who this guy really was," he told AFP.

Stoneman Willie was buried in a vintage black tuxedo, fittingly from the 1890s.

"Everyone comes to America to live the American dream. Nobody comes to die in a prison unknown," Klein said.