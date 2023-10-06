Meghan Markle won't disgrace King Charles, Queen Camilla in her 'tell-all memoir'

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is reportedly writing her own autobiography following in her husband's footsteps, and it has already caused quiet a stir among some members of the royal family.



A source, close to Harry and Meghan, has claimed that "Meghan won't hesitate to reveal more secrets and untold stories about the royal family in her expected memoir."

"Future King William and his wife Kate Middleton may face the heat of Meghan's words in her book," according to the source.



Royal commentator Tom Bower has also revealed that the Duchess of Sussex is writing her autobiography that may cause stress among some members of the royal family.

However, an insider, who's familiar to the former Suits star's nature, has claimed: "Meghan won't disgrace King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla as she has some sweet memories with the couple."

King Charles played a major role on her wedding day as he walked the Duchess down the aisle after heartbreak with her own dad. It wasn’t what Meghan had originally planned.

She, as bride, started out her walk down the aisle solo, before meeting Charles halfway to the altar. The two were all smiles as they walked down the rest of the aisle together.

The source added: "William has reason to be worried as he once called the Duchess an actress and reportedly had some other issues with Harry's sweetheart during the couple's early romance."



Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother could try to second Harry's claims about his brother William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton as Prince of Wales's comments about Meghan had hurt the Duchess more than Harry.



The Duke in his memoir has revealed that William treated his wife Meghan like a “convicted felon" when they first met, claiming that William told him: "She’s an actress, after all, Harold. Anything can happen."

However, some royal experts have advised Meghan to not to release her biography when the world is arguably a little tired of hearing from her and Harry.