Suki Waterhouse feels ‘very lucky’ for Robert Pattinson after moving in together

Robert Pattinson was not just the most accommodating partner to Suki Waterhouse but is also a great roommate.

In a Wednesday episode of Apple’s Driven Minds: A Type 7 podcast, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter reflected on what it has been like since she moved in with Pattinson, 37, six months ago.

“I’m very lucky because he is so accepting of the mess and the chaos,” the English model told interviewer Gillian Sagansky.

Recalling the big move, the Love, Rosie actress revealed that she wasn’t actually present for the shifting, and the circumstances curated “crushing” anxiety for her.

But Waterhouse credits her Batman star boyfriend for making things much easier by being accommodating and patient.

“He never says anything about it. He kind of thinks it’s like, charming. So I’m very lucky for that,” she expressed.

Waterhouse moved into the Harry Potter alum’s apartment six months ago, nearly five years after they began dating in 2018.

However, the low-key couple has kept their relationship private for the most part.

The Remember Me actor opened up about his new relationship in 2019, telling The Sunday Times that, “If you let people in, it devalues what love is.”