This woman's viral meme costume party may ignite your creative sparks for your upcoming gatherings. Instagram video screengrabs

A woman has recently hosted an unforgettable Halloween party that brought internet memes to life. Her meme-themed bash quickly gained viral attention online as it featured an array of creative costumes inspired by popular online memes.

This woman is Trish Belizaire, known as @dolledbytrishie on Instagram.



At the heart of the event was Trish herself, who ingeniously embodied the viral optical illusion known as "The Dress."



Splitting her dress in half, she cleverly showcased both the gold and white, and blue and black color schemes, humorously sidestepping the debate surrounding the dress's true colors.

Among the attendees, one guest grabbed attention by impersonating the infamous "guy on the phone" meme. Dressed in a teal polo with thin white stripes and khaki pants, their portrayal left no doubt about their intent: "I'm telling on you."

The party didn't stop there.

Three of Trish's friends decided to pay homage to the iconic Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson meme. Sporting black turtlenecks, chain necklaces, and black fanny packs, they successfully channeled the internet sensation's style.

Other meme-inspired costumes included Arthur's fist, "Salt Bae," the "confused guy," and even a rendition of Wendy Williams in her Statue of Liberty costume, replicating her 2017 on-air fainting incident.

Trish Belizaire's Instagram post showcasing her friends' meme-inspired costumes quickly caught the attention of social media users. Comments poured in, with one user humorously urging, "Get the dress girl in here, we have to know how she did it. We must."

Trish graciously revealed that she purchased the dress from Yandy.com, delighting her followers with the secret behind her costume.

While there wasn't a clear winner for the best costume, the "guy on the phone meme" and Wendy Williams impersonation received notable praise. Meme-themed Halloween costumes have gained popularity in recent years, with people humorously speculating on what megastore Spirit Halloween might sell, adding a touch of internet culture to the spooky season.