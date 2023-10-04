World Cup 2023: Social media reacts to Temba Bavuma falling asleep during Captains' Day

South African captain Temba Bavuma during ICC Captains' Day on October 4, 2023. — X/@TheBarmyArmy

South African cricket team captain Temba Bavuma has gone viral after seemingly falling asleep during the International Cricket Council (ICC) Captains' Day media event ahead of the Men's World Cup 2023 scheduled to commence on October 5 (Thursday).

The media event was attended by all captains of the 10 competing teams and included the likes of Pakistan’s Babar Azam, India’s Rohit Sharma, England’s Jos Buttler, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Australia’s Pat Cummins. However, a picture of the Proteas skipper Bavuma showing him seemingly asleep has since gone viral on social media.

"I blame the camera angle. I was not sleeping," the South African captain said while responding to cricket fans and social media users on X.

However, social media users have given mixed reactions to the viral picture with some criticising the questions being full of India, Pakistan match.



Some took it on a lighter note highlighting one's "out of place" feeling in social gatherings.



Another X user said that Bavuma's "intentional" gesture was in fact a response to journalists being overly centric for the Pakistan-India match.



"There were no questions related to the South African team," said Rai Tabraiz.



"Me in family functions," another used said while adopting a sarcastic undertone.



It must be noted that the Proteas will begin their World Cup campaign on a high note after defeating Australia 3-2 in a five-match One Day International (ODI) series which they played at home.



The mega event will commence on October 5 tomorrow, with England taking on New Zealand in the opening match in Narendra Modi Stadium, Hyderabad.

South Africa squad for World Cup

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.