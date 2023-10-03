GOAL-DEN HEART: Lionel Messi donates signed Argentina jersey to Selena Gomez's Rare Fund Charity

Selena Gomez, an American singer during a photoshoot and Lionel Messi, an Argentine footballer during an Inter Miami game. — Social media @grosbygroup

Lionel Messi has given his autographed Argentina jersey to Selena Gomez's Rare Impact Fund Charity, a cause that generates money to give young people all over the world access to mental health care and education.

The news was announced on X (formerly Twitter) by Pop Base, who posted a screenshot of the actual item.

Bring home a signed jersey of one of the world's best football players, reads the thread's reply from another fan who also posted a full screenshot of the garment's description.

Football star Lionel Messi, who was born in Argentina, has won a record-breaking seven Ballon d'Or trophies for being the best male player in the world.

Messi contributed to Argentina's success in 2022, when they won the FIFA World Cup.

Gomez is hosting a benefit titled “A Night of Radiance and Reflection,” this October 4th, with Messi rumoured to be in attendance.

“All tickets support the Rare Impact Fund as we come together for an inspiring night of food, drinks, entertainment, and a live auction,” reads the website description. “We invite you to participate in an experiential evening of meaningful impact.”

Selena Gomez is a Messi fan

Gomez was seen watching one of Messi's games in early September, Hola reported.

She made a pit break at the BMO Stadium to witness Los Angeles FC play Inter Miami. She was seated next to Xolo Mariduea, joined by her sister Gracie. Her response to a Messi shot while she was watching the game was caught on tape, and it instantly went viral.