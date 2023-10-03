Will LeBron James retire as Lakers star decides to focus on son Bronny's health?

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hinted at retirement after the Lakers' elimination in the Western Conference finals last season. AFP/File

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has officially silenced retirement speculations, pledging his commitment to leading the Lakers to a championship in the upcoming NBA season.

The 38-year-old, who hinted at retirement after the Lakers' elimination in the Western Conference finals last season, is determined to continue competing at the highest level.

"I feel like I've got a lot more in the tank to give," James stated during a recent press conference. He acknowledged that at the time of his previous comments, he was mentally and physically drained, but he's now fully prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.

What has fueled LeBron's motivation even further is the health scare involving his son, Bronny.

The talented 18-year-old basketball prospect, who recently committed to play for the University of Southern California (USC), suffered a cardiac incident during practice in July, leading to a hospitalisation and a subsequent diagnosis of a congenital heart defect.

"I'm going to dedicate this season to Bronny because of the incident that happened this summer," LeBron declared. He emphasised that family is paramount, and witnessing his son's resilience and recovery has given him an added sense of purpose.

LeBron provided an update on Bronny's condition, saying, "Bronny is doing extremely well." This encouraging news reassures fans and well-wishers who have been concerned about the young athlete's health and future in basketball.

Bronny's incident garnered support from the basketball community, with Shareef O'Neal, son of former Laker Shaquille O'Neal and himself a player in the making, offering words of encouragement.

Shareef, who underwent open-heart surgery in 2018 during his time at UCLA, believes that Bronny will overcome this challenge just as he did.

Bronny's NBA aspirations remain intact, with plans for him to declare for the draft not expected until at least his junior year of college. With the support and care he's receiving, coupled with LeBron's dedication to making this season a tribute to his son's strength and resilience, the James family remains hopeful for a bright future for Bronny in basketball.

As LeBron embarks on his 21st NBA season, he carries with him not only the legacy of his storied career but also a renewed determination to honour his family and strive for another championship ring, all while celebrating his son's remarkable journey towards recovery.