Security concerns lead to women's cricket match being stopped in Swat

SWAT: A cricket match between women's teams of Kanju and Gulkada was stopped in Sawat on Sunday over security concerns and opposition from the local population who objected to women's sports activity terming it as contrary to local traditions and customs.



Suggesting that women can play cricket in enclosed areas, Tehsil Nazim Ehsanullah reassured that the decision to stop the match was not against women's sports, but was made to ensure safety.

Officials expressed security concerns and demanded the rescheduling of the match to ensure the safety of the players, officials and others.

The organiser was criticised for not informing the relevant authorities about the women's cricket match, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mohammad Yar said.

Following discussions, the organiser agreed to reschedule the women's cricket match, taking into consideration the security issues, as per Assistant Commissioner Charbagh.

The deputy commissioner has also assured that women's matches will be organised in a better way in the future, AC Yar said.

He also confirmed that the cricket match will be held again in the upcoming weeks.

Madrassa Administrator Mufti Rafiullah cited reports of armed groups in the area and threats to the police as reasons for taking action to stop women's cricket matches.

Mufti Rafiullah explained that the decision to stop the match was made to prevent any law and order situation that might have arisen otherwise. "After discussions with the management and the organiser, the decision to stop the match was made with mutual understanding."

He added: "Women are an integral part of society, and I support granting them full rights."

The cleric further clarified that women are allowed to play sports within the boundaries of Islamic law, emphasising that their participation should adhere to these guidelines.