Melania Trump is renegotiating her prenup for son Barron Trump

Melania Trump has reportedly been "quietly renegotiating" her prenuptial agreement with Donald Trump ensuring that their son Barron maintains and grows his trust, as per recent reports.

“This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her marital agreement,” said a source to Page Six, which was the first to break the news. “Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron.” It appears like the new agreement also provides Melania with a better sum of money and property.

The publication asserts that a number of factors, including Trump's second presidential bid and the numerous legal disputes he has been involved in over the past year, are to blame for Melania and Trump's renegotiation. “This agreement was necessary because of the current legal battles … [Donald] has suffered,” said another insider.

“I know that she wanted it to provide her with more money, and also — from what I understand — there’s a specific amount at minimum that Barron is supposed to obtain.”

Melania and Donald Trump’s prenup

Even though Melania's staff has often refuted these rumours, the prenup between her and Donald Trump has been the subject of controversy for years.

According to author Mary Jordan's account in the book "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump," Melania has always prioritised Barron.

Melania wanted her kid to get the same arrangement as Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump, the first three children that Trump had with his late ex-wife Ivana Trump. Tiffany Trump is another child from Trump's second marriage to Marla Maples, she said.