How Halloween pumpkins are still bigger despite of scanty summer this year?

Pumpkins have been a prominent signifier of Halloween for years, though not having an adequate amount of summer heat to grow enormously, the moist weather still helped in their bigger-than-normal produce.

Farmers claim that the "perfect" conditions for growing larger-than-average traditional pumpkins were a damp July and August following a hot June.

Despite the fact that the summer was a bit of a washout, pumpkins are doing well because of all the moisture.

The common pumpkin types are all anticipated to be larger than usual this Halloween.

According to Steve Whitworth from Oakley Farms, the moist weather in July and August was "perfect" for producing pumpkins.

He added, "We had a pretty good growing season for pumpkins this summer with a really hot June, which really helped the plants along."

"The rainy July and August may not have been great for sun lovers or barbecue fans but from a growing point of view for pumpkins, it was perfect."

"The weather gave us the right amount of rain with sunny intervals especially compared with the challenging conditions we encountered during last year's heatwave, which was officially the hottest UK year on record."

According to Lucy Moss, the pumpkin buyer at Tesco, this year's pumpkins will be larger than usual in all size categories.

The supermarket anticipates that the carving pumpkin will be the most well-liked item.

However, there was a tenfold increase in the number of individuals searching for pumpkin recipes on Tesco's food website last year, indicating that people were also more interested in eating the pumpkins.

Moss added: "It's good news, from a food waste point of view, so nothing should go to waste."

Halloween is a time for trick-or-treating, visiting haunted sites, dressing up in frightful attire, carving jack-o'-lanterns, lighting bonfires, and telling scary tales.

In order to frighten away evil spirits travelling through Irish farms hundreds of years ago, it was customary to carve pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns for Halloween.

Since then, the vegetable has come to be associated with the holiday, which is primarily observed by Americans.