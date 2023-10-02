Will Ron DeSantis to become Donald Trump's VP?

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a campaign event at the Los Angeles Harbor Grain Terminal on September 29, 2023, in Long Beach, California. — AFP

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis refused to become his principal party contender Donald Trump’s Vice President Sunday as the tight race is ongoing to secure the Grand Old Party's (GOP) green light for running in the 2024 elections.

Ron DeSantis told Fox News in an interview Sunday that he was running for president, rejecting any possibility of whether there was any window open for such an offer.

"We need somebody that can serve two terms. We need somebody that can win states like Georgia and Arizona, which Donald Trump cannot do or did not do, even though candidates like McCain and Romney had no problem winning those states," the 45-year-old remarked, indicating towards the 2008 and 2012 Republican presidential nominees.

Earlier, the republican forerunner Trump took a jab at his other party candidates saying he did not see a potential running mate.

"They’re all job candidates," Trump said Wednesday about his GOP candidates, in a clip before an interview.

"They’ll do anything, secretary of something. They even say VP. I don’t know. Does anybody see any VP in the group? I don’t think so," the criminally charged former president said.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the California GOP Fall convention on September 29, 2023 in Anaheim, California. — AFP

In an interview Friday, the Republican nominee DeSantis called Donald Trump incapable of resolving tough challenges alongside warning his party of defeat, were the ex-commander-in-chief to become GOP candidate for 2024 elections.

DeSantis said Friday: "I don't think he can win the election. I could win the election… I don’t think he can actually get the job done that we need to do."

The governor also added: "We need accountability for what this government did to this country with the Covid restrictions, mandates, and lockdowns. Donald Trump is not going to do that."

Ron DeSantis asserted confidently that indictment-stricken Trump can be defeated by him in the party's nomination, claiming that he is capable of getting the job done, pointing towards a number of issues the US is facing.

While aiming at President Joe Biden he had said: "I think we need accountability for what this government did to this country with the Covid restrictions mandates and lockdowns. Donald Trump is not gonna do that… He's not going to clean house at the CDC, NIH, or FDA. I will do that. I will get the job done."

While excoriating, the Republican presidential candidate had said: "[Donald Trump] is not showing up he's missing in action he owes it to voters to show up and defend his record. I think he thinks he can take a juice poll and then people don't get to vote that's not the way the system works. You got to go earn votes so I'm showing up I'm showing that."

The four-time-indicted Trump has been leading the Republican 2024 GOP presidential nomination race by a double-digit margin, with the Florida Governor tailing behind.