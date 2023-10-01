Premier League shocker: Manchester City's unbeaten run ended by Wolves. AFP

Manchester City's unbeaten streak in the Premier League was shattered as they suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, allowing Tottenham Hotspur to close in on the top spot with a dramatic 2-1 win over nine-man Liverpool.

Manchester City's perfect start to the season ended with Ruben Dias scoring an own goal, but they equalised with Julian Alvarez's free-kick. However, Hwang Hee-chan's counter-attack goal sealed the victory for Wolves.

It marked City's first back-to-back losses in all competitions since January last season, raising questions about their title defense.



Liverpool's Chaos at Spurs

Liverpool faced a chaotic and challenging match against Tottenham Hotspur. The Reds, aiming to take the top spot, were reduced to nine players as Curtis Jones received a red card and Diogo Jota saw two quick yellow cards. Son Heung-min opened the scoring for Spurs, but Cody Gakpo equalized just before halftime. The game reached a dramatic climax with Joel Matip's late own goal, sealing Tottenham's 2-1 victory. Liverpool's dropped points allowed City to retain their top spot.

Man United's Struggles Continue

Manchester United's Premier League woes continued as they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen's first-half volley separated the sides, making it United's fourth loss of the season. The defeat left them in 10th place, marking their worst-ever Premier League start after seven games. Manager Erik ten Hag expressed his disappointment, emphasizing the need for improved performance and decision-making.

Arsenal's Dominance

Arsenal showcased their dominance with a convincing 4-0 win over Bournemouth. Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Ben White all found the net, helping Arsenal maintain their unbeaten start to the season. The victory propelled them to third place in the table, just one point behind the leaders, City.

Historic Win for Luton Town

Promoted Luton Town celebrated a historic moment as they secured their first-ever Premier League win, defeating Everton 2-1. Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris were on target for Luton, lifting them out of the relegation zone. Despite Everton creating numerous chances, their lack of scoring prowess allowed Luton to hang on for the win.

Watkins Shines for Villa

Aston Villa delivered a spectacular performance, thrashing Brighton & Hove Albion 6-1. Ollie Watkins stole the spotlight with a hat-trick, becoming the first Villa player in 47 years to score two hat-tricks in one season. Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz added to the pain for Brighton, propelling Villa to fifth place in the Premier League.

Other Results

Newcastle United continued their winning streak with a 2-0 victory over Burnley, while West Ham United secured a 2-0 win over bottom-placed Sheffield United.

The Premier League weekend provided fans with a rollercoaster of emotions, altering the landscape of the title race and keeping the competition fierce and unpredictable.