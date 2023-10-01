Was it ghost? Dog in England startled by white mysterious figure

In this picture released on September 28, 2023, shows a blank space with a sofa in this shot taken by a security camera. — New York Post via Kennedy News and Media

A dog in a house in England may have been spooked by a mysterious ghost-like creature which startled the one-year-old pet which tried to get away somehow from that figure, leaving the homeowners stunned the following day.

The couple who owned the 135-year-old house were beginning to search and resolve the matter by looking more deeply into the activity.



According to the New York Post, 35-year-old Victoria Hepworth was dog-sitting her sister’s pet. The residence owners placed a motion sensor in the black Labrador's room to ensure the safety of the animal.

However, the couple was startled when they saw the following day the pet — Kiwi — trying to get away from the room by moving around to escape from a tall floating strange figure — claimed to be a ghost, dressed in white.

Hepworth told Kennedy News and Media: "It was really weird. I wouldn’t say either of us particularly believes in ghosts but it looks like it’s floating or hovering. It felt very odd because it made us think, ‘What has been there?’ We were a bit unsettled."

The camera caught the dog acting quickly to prevent contact from the weird figure, as it floated above the door frame. The video showed clearly defined head and shoulders, casting a shadow on the wall.

"Kiwi didn’t bark in the night but, thinking back, maybe we heard whimpering," Hepworth noted adding that "she slept most of the night in her bed, but here she’s obviously running away."

Despite being strange, it was not the first time for the couple that their dog was frightened by such mysterious activity.

In this picture released on September 28, 2023, shows a black dog in front of the camera running while in the background a white ghost-like figure is apparent in this shot taken by a security camera. — New York Post via Kennedy News and Media

It was reported that last year when the couple were moving into the space, their nephew and his puppy encountered something very strange and acted in a weird manner, which was invisible to adults.

"I remember on the day we moved in my nephew, who was two years old at the time, and their family puppy were sitting about halfway up the stairs and both of them burst into tears at the exact same time," Hepworth claimed.

"The dog started whimpering and the baby started crying,” she continued. "They say kids and animals pick up on things, and I thought ‘Oh brilliant, we’ve got a haunted house.'"

After the activity, the homeowners decided to dig up the matter and figure out what was it.

“We know the property was built in 1888 and we know who lived in it, so we’re trying to see who could possibly have lived here who wouldn’t be very happy,” she explained.

Hepworth explained that this experience was “out of the blue” for them because they hadn’t done any building work or anything that could cause a stir in the house.