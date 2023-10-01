Milan top Serie A with superb Leao performance in latest clash with Lazio

USA international Christian Pulisic (L) set Milan on their way to victory over Lazio. AFP/File

AC Milan surged to the top of Serie A with a commanding 2-0 victory over Lazio, while Napoli cruised to a 4-0 win against Lecce, with Victor Osimhen making an impact off the bench.

Milan's Christian Pulisic and Noah Okafor both found the net, thanks in large part to the influential play of Rafael Leao. Pulisic's goal came on the hour mark when he converted a pass from Leao with a powerful half-volley. Leao continued to shine in the 88th minute, creating an opportunity for Okafor to calmly double Milan's lead.

Milan now boast 18 points from seven matches, sitting three points ahead of city rivals Inter Milan, who had yet to play Salernitana on the same day. Lazio, on the other hand, find themselves in 14th place with just seven points.

The match saw some impressive saves from Lazio keeper Ivan Provedel, keeping his team in contention until the final moments. Lazio had a late consolation goal disallowed for offside.

Meanwhile, Napoli secured a 4-0 victory over Lecce, with Victor Osimhen making an impact by scoring after coming off the bench. Napoli's win puts them in third place, trailing leaders Milan by four points.

Leo Ostigard headed Napoli ahead early in the game, marking his first league goal for the club. Osimhen added another with a header, and late goals from Gianluca Gaetano and Matteo Politano sealed the victory.

This win comes as Napoli rediscovered their form after a few games without a victory, ahead of their Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Napoli is now within a point of Inter Milan in the Serie A standings.